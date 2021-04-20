Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $351,481.94 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Innova has a market capitalization of $351,481.94 and approximately $248.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011088 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

