Insider Buying: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 4,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

