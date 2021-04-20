Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.71. 195,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,300. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.