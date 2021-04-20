Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells 16,356 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.01. Empire Company Limited has a 1-year low of C$29.08 and a 1-year high of C$41.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

