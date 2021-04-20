Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Sells 1,568 Shares of Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SWTX stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

