Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $17.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.46. 1,945,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,669. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.41 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

