Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 13,747 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of United States Cellular stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of United States Cellular stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $14,832.00.

USM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. 523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

