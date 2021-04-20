Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 5.76% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of BLES stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. 5,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,386. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $37.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

