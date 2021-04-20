Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTC opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

