Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $1,480,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,763,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

