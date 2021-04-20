Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 71,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,510. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.