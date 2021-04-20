International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 42,727 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. 4,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,440. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

