International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 53,992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.29. 117,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,011. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

