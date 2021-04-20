International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,003 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.64 and a 200 day moving average of $343.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

