International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.