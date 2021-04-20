International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after buying an additional 76,646 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.35. 383,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

