International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.