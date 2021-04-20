International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.
International Paper stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10.
In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
