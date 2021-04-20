International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

International Paper stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Paper by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

