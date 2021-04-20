Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.63

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.63, with a volume of 60677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

