Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 8,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,059. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

