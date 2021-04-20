Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,125,613. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

