Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCC opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.459 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.