Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

