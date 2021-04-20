Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

