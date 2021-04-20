Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 3,649,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,462. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 55,829 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

