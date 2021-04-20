Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

IOBCF opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

