IoT Chain Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and $7.94 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

