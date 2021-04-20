Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.18.

IOVA opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

