iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

