Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $54.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

