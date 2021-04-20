IRISnet Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $164.13 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,013,752,262 coins and its circulating supply is 978,284,943 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

