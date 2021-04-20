Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 896,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

