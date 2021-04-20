iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 10.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Curi Capital purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,393 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,226 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

