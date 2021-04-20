iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 119,368 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

