iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 9,325,542 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

