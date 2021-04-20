iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.03. 981,647 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

