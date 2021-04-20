iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

