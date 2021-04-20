iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,941 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 325.8% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,615 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

