iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.