iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,156,000.

IJS opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

