iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.82. 323,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

