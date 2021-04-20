Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,678. The stock has a market cap of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.