ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of ITM Power stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 28,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,553. ITM Power has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

