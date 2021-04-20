J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces GBX 0.95 Dividend

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMJ traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.50 ($1.61). 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,931. The stock has a market cap of £52.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. J. Smart & Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.69).

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

