Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $149.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Shares of J opened at $133.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $136.19.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

