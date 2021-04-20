James Latham (LON:LTHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,008.00

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.17), with a volume of 7392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 965 ($12.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £200.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 915.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In related news, insider Piers Latham bought 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

