Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 5,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

