Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Jcr Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

JCRRF stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85.

