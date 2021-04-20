Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 481.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

