Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCSL. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.67 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $940.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,563,247 shares of company stock worth $9,969,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.